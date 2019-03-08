Leek and smoked haddock tart.

Leeks are tolerant of frost and thrive in cooler climates making them a great winter vegetable tobe grown in our country.

Related to garlic and onions but with a more subtle taste and a slight sweetness, it works beautifully with potatoes and cheese.

But the smallest leek you can and remove the outer leaves before using. Split them length-ways and wash them to remove mud.

Ingredients

Pastry case

150g plain flour

Tspn cornflour

75g butter

Pinch sea salt

1 egg

Dessertspoon cold water

Filling

2 small leeks washed and chopped into 1cm squares

1 onion finely chopped

200g natural smoked haddock cut into small cubes

225ml double cream

2 eggs

1 yolk

Salt and pepper

Method

1. To make the pastry rub the flour, cornflour, salt and butter together until it resembles breadcrumbs.

2. Whisk the egg and water together and pour into the centre of the mixture.

3. Combine to a dough but do not knead. Allow to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes.

4. Roll out the pastry thinly and press into a 24cm round x 3cm deep ring. Let the pastry overlap the ring and keep back a small ball of pastry to fill any cracks later.

5. Allow to rest again for 10 mins in the fridge.

6. Bake blind for 15 mins in a pre-heated oven 160C gas 3.

7. While the case is cooking, cook the chopped onion a little butter in a saucepan on a low heat for 4 mins without colouring.

8. Add the chopped leek and cook for a further 2 mins. Allow to cool

9. Check the pastry case is golden brown and there are no cracks. Trim the edges. If you have a crack wet a small piece of your saved uncooked pastry and gently fill the hole.

10. Put half the cooked leek and onion in the pastry case, top with the smoked haddock and now put in the remaining leek.

11. Whisk the cream, eggs and yolk and season – pour over the filling to the top and bake in a preheated oven 160C gas 3 for 35 to 45 minutes. The egg mixture should be firm and golden

brown.

12 allow to cool slightly before serving.