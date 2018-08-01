Weather-wise, we are in the middle of the most extraordinary summer, the warmest since 1976.

One of the major beneficiaries of this is the English wine industry with producers indicating they are in for a bumper harvest both in terms of quality and volume.

It’s never easy making wine in a marginal climate so to experience a summer like this is a welcome reward for English vineyard owners after experiencing frosts and rain over the past few years.

These are exciting times for English wine.

The industry is expanding rapidly, it is estimated more than one million vines were planted last year and that over 1.5 million will be planted this year.

The recent arrival of two major Champagne houses – Taittinger, in Kent and Pommery, in Hampshire – is a further indication of the potential there is in the vineyards of southern England.

If you want to get a taste of what all the excitement is about, then Saturday, August 11 sees the second Hambledon Vineyard Wine Festival.

It’s a great opportunity to sample the wines of one of the UK’s leading producers, walk among the vines and take a tour through the winery itself.

The festival will also include a range of local artisan food producers, music, and the first appearance of the Hambledon Bus – the recently unveiled iconic British double decker decorated and adapted to take the vineyard on tour to events and festivals around the country.

There will be wine masterclasses, allowing visitors the opportunity to explore wine in a little more depth under the guidance of some of the team from the winery.

As well as food and wine pairing, masterclasses include what to pair with cheese and chocolate.

The highlight for me will be the Hampshire Wine Talk and Tasting, where Hambledon MD Ian Kellet will discuss the current Hampshire wine scene.

Hambledon currently produce three sparkling wines and if I had to choose one to whet your taste buds, particularly in the middle of this gorgeous British summer, it would be Hambledon Classic Cuvée Rosé NV (hambledonvineyard.co.uk £35.00, Hermitage Cellars, Fareham Wine Cellar).

Made from a blend of 90 per cent chardonnay, a very small proportion of which had some oak ageing and 10 per cent pinot noir, this is a very classy wine and, in my opinion, currently one of the top examples of English sparkling rosé.

A beautiful vivid pale pink colour with a bouquet that reminds you of an English summer, with strawberries and red cherries, followed by a crisp palate with more red fruits, citrus, minerals and just a touch of oyster shell, before a long beautifully detailed finish.

Proof, if it was needed, that the English Sparkling industry has truly arrived!

Hambledon Wine Festival, The Vineyard, Hambledon – Saturday, August 11, from 11am to 4pm. Tickets start from £20 each, which includes a souvenir glass. Tickets and information on the masterclasses – hambledonvineyard.co.uk – a limited amount of tickets will be available on the door on the day.