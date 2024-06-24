Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anticipation is mounting as Giggling Squid is getting ready to open its doors next month - and the menu is phenomenal.

Thrusting its doors open on July 30, the restaurant which will be located in the former Loch Fynne site, will be dishing up some of its most iconic meals including the tapas sets, salt and pepper squid and the giggling pad thai. Andy Laurillard, Giggling Squid co-founder, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.”

Here is some of the dishes you can expect from the menu.

The Menu:

Nibbles and Sharing Platters:

Prawn Crackers are the perfect snack while you wait for your tasty dinner.

Street Food - this dish comes with Hawker style pork skewers, salt and pepper squid, spring rolls, giggling wings. This platter serves three people and it costs £27.90.

Satay Four Ways - A selection of marinated skewers - Moo Dang pork, chicken, grilled squid and butterfly prawn. Served with satay and zesty Thai herb dipping sauces. This sharing platter will serve three people and it will cost £26.25.

Fisherman's Feast - This platter comes with soft shell crab, crispy squid bits, salt and pepper squid, classic papaya salad. Served with zesty Thai herb and sriracha dipping sauces. This sharing platter can serve three people and it will cost £36.50.

Bangkok Bites - This snack platter comes with duck spring rolls, golden money bags, crispy slow cooked beef, spicy Thai herb sausage. This sharing platter can serve up to three people and it will cost £36.50.

Starters: Giggling Squid has a range of delicious starters to choose from:

Golden money bags - These tasty pastry parcels are full of Thai-spiced chicken, herbs and vegetables. This dish comes with sweet chilli sauce. Samui zingy prawns - Butterfly prawns with a zingy citrus sauce. Pork dumplings - Steamed dumplings filled with tender pork and served with a gingery light soy and rice vinegar dip. Chicken satay - Chicken skewers seeped in coconut milk, lemongrass and fresh turmeric. These grilled chicken pieces come with peanut sauce. Vegetable spring rolls - These tasty vegetable spring rolls come with a homemade sweet chilli sauce. Caramelised pork belly - These bite-size portions of sweet, sticky pork belly are marinated with honey, chilli and tamarind.

Classic Curries:

Thai Green Curry - Choose from a range of meats including chicken, beef or prawns - this fiery curry is a classic.

Paneang - This curry is rich and coconut milk makes it a thick, creamy dish with fragranced with finely sliced lime leaves. Massaman - Simmered in coconut milk and perfumed with cardamom, cinnamon and star anise with crunchy cashew nuts, this curry is a delicious one.

Loch Fyne, located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

Special Curries:

Rising Star Red Duck Curry - This red curry comes with roast duck, juicy star fruit, fresh pineapple and pea aubergines. Prawn & Soft Shell Crab - This is a brand new dish that has been welcomed by the team. This curry has butterfly prawns and crispy-coated soft shell crab with lush seafood curry sauce flavoured with yellow curry, garlic, chilli and coconut milk. Slow Cooked Jungle Curry - This delicious curry has beef tips and bounty of veggies such as aubergine and pea aubergines, green peppercorns, coconut tips, sweetheart cabbage and fine beans in a rich broth simmered with fresh turmeric, curry paste and Thai herbs. Salmon Paneang - Packed with flavour, this curry comes with a salmon fillet in paneang curry sauce (sweeter, creamier and slightly less fiery than a red Thai curry) with stir fried Tenderstem broccoli and pak choi.

Noodles and Stir Fry Dishes:

Giggling Pad Thai - This classic Thai dish comes with rice noodles, beansprouts, sliced red onions, Thai chives and crunchy peanuts. You can choose from a range of meats to go in the noodle dish. Pad Kee Mao - This dish comes with spicy flat noodles with fine green beans, coconut tips, chilli, garlic and green peppercorns. Chilli & Basil Stir Fry - This spicy dish comes with chillies, garlic, bamboo shoots, green beans and peppers, our house stir fry sauce and peppery.

Signature Dishes:

Sticky Chicken - This is one of Giggling Squid’s favourite dishes. It consists of crispy fried chicken with delicious sweet sauce. Drunken Ribs - This dish consists of tender ribs coated in a silky, red curry sauce with flavours of fried shallot and garlic, lime leaves and sweet basil. It comes with puffed rice.

Honey Crisp Seafood - Consisting of battered squid, prawns and sea bass tossed with mussels, krachai (similar to ginger) and green peppercorns, coated with caramelised honey and lime sauce, this dish is one to try. Sides:

