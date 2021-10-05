McDonald's announces Double Big Mac among six new changes to the menu this week
Fans of the fast-food giant McDonald’s are in for a surprise as there are changes to their menu.
The double Big Mac will return as part of the revamp, which is set to take place at restaurants across the UK from tomorrow.
It will be available at £4.19 on it’s own or at £5.69 as part of a medium meal.
Nacho cheese wedges will also be added, with a single serving priced at £1.89 and a sharing box being offered at £5.29.
A new crunchie McFlurry will also be offered to customers, priced at £1.39, and a mini version will be available for 99p.
All the new choices will be on available to customers for roughly six weeks before they are replaced.
Six old items from the limited-edition menu are being removed, which may upset some fans.
Favourites such as the Big Tasty and Chicken BBQ Smokehouse will disappear off the menu, alongside Mozzarella Dippers and their share box.
The sweet offerings leaving the menu are the Cadbury Chocolate McFlurry and the Cadbury Chocolate Caramel McFlurry.