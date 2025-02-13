McDonalds UK: New menu and Stormzy collaboration launches - full list of new and returning items

McDonald’s has confirmed the launch of its new menu for February, which includes a collaboration with British rapper Stormzy.

Stormzy has launched McDonald’s UK’s first-ever ‘Famous Orders’, sharing his favourite McDonald’s items with customers.

The drop features nine Chicken McNuggets, fries, two BBQ dips, Oreo McFlurry or Apple Pie and Sprite Zero.

Stormzy is the first celebrity in the UK to take part in ‘Famous Orders’, following a successful launch in the US with celebrities such as Mariah Carey and J Balvin taking part.

Alongside Stormzy’s ‘Famous Order’ which is now available to purchase, McDonald’s is bringing back fan-favourites across burgers, desserts and sides for its February menu.

Food items on the menu this month include:

  • The Philly Cheese Stack
  • McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse
  • The Katsu Chicken One
  • Mozzarella Dippers
  • Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie
  • Mars McFlurry

A brand-new drink has also been added to the menu for February, launching on Wednesday March 12. The drink is a green milkshake named Shamrock Shake and will be available for a limited two weeks, ending on Tuesday March 25.

The Shamrock Shake originally launched in the US, and has been launched in the UK just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

For more information, please visit the McDonald’s UK website.

