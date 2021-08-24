McDonald's milkshakes off the menu as the fast food chain face supply issues
Customers left thirsty for more as McDonald's runs out of milkshakes and bottled drinks
McDonald's is the latest fast food chain to be hit by supply issues as they run low on milkshakes and bottled beverages.
The fast food giant, who have three branches in Portsmouth and many more throughout Hampshire, have been left without milkshakes and bottled drinks across their 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales.
McDonald's follow Nando's and KFC with supply chain issues as Nando's recently ran out of chicken due to staff shortages of their suppliers and a reduced number of lorry drivers who deliver their products. Nando’s were also forced to shut many restaurants due to the issues.
KFC, one of McDonald's biggest rivals, have also faced supply issues after they had to take numerous items off of their menu due to shortages. KFC also closed many of their outlets in 2018 due to a chicken shortage which caused outrage for many KFC lovers.
SEE ALSO: Nando’s forced to temporarily close 50 stores across the UK after 'running out of chicken'
Supply issues and shortages across the UK have affected many industries as there has been a shortage of lorry drivers following new post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid:19 restrictions and many drivers having to self isolate.
Many business groups who represent the transport and retail sectors have called for the Government to review plans to not grant temporary work visa's for lorry drivers from the EU.
A spokesperson for McDonald's reportedly said that they are currently struggling with supplying products but they are “working hard to return these items to the menu”.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.