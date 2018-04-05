More than 30 different boozes to unite for festival in Southsea tomorrow

ONE of the city’s hottest music venues is set to be transformed in the name of ‘real beer’.

The fourth annual Southsea Beerex kick-starts its two-day stay at the Wedgewood Rooms tonight.

From its first session at 6pm, the fixture will spoil booze lovers for choice in uniting more than 30 real ales, craft beers, gins and ciders under one roof.

Among those set to show off their wares are city breweries Staggeringly Good and Southsea Brewing Co – who will also be joined by scores of other producers from across the country.

The popular annual event – run in partnership with the Beer Musketeer on Albert Road and owner Stuart Ainsworth – will also hold sessions on Saturday, at midday and 6pm.

Joe Ross, a founder of Staggeringly Good in Rodney Road, said it gives beer-lovers the perfect opportunity to try something new.

He said: ‘We’ve been at Southsea Beerex for the past three years and although the Wedgewood Rooms does obviously have a certain capacity, people always travel for this.

‘Stuart is a man who knows his beers – we’ve worked with him on other projects – and we have loved being a part of the event.

‘It’s great to have all these different breweries and producers in one place because it gives people a chance to find a new favourite or try something they normally would not.’

Joe and his team will take a trio of beers to Southsea Beerex – Thairannocitrus (four per cent), Velocirapture (six per cent) and Little Arms Big Ambition IPA (five per cent).

And as they are enjoyed by the brewery’s fans old and new, beer-lovers will be serenaded by a host of 16 live musical acts across Beerex’s three sessions.

Performers include The Southerlies, Fugitive Orchestra, Bemis and Timeless.

Tickets for Southsea Beerex 2018 are £10 per session and come with a commemorative glass.

They can be bought at Beer Musketeer at 112 Albert Road or online at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.