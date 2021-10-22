There are many coffee shops to choose from in Portsmouth.

Those who live in the Portsmouth area have an array of wonderful coffee shops on their doorstep.

Whether you fancy an americano, latte or mocha, there is plenty of choice on where to grab your caffeine fix.

We have put together a list on the best coffee shops in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check through the whole gallery to see if you can spot your favourite coffee shop.

Kathleen's Coffee House, Southsea Kathleen's Coffee House, on Winter Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 87 reviews on Google.

Farm Kitchen, Southsea Farm Kitchen, on Palmerston Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five out of 341 reviews on Google.

Hideout Coffee Company, Southsea Hideout Coffee Company, on Lord Montgomery Way, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 174 reviews on Google.

Casa De Castro, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 114 reviews on Google.