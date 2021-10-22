There are many coffee shops to choose from in Portsmouth.

National Coffee Week: The 11 best coffee shops in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews

THERE is plenty of choice when it comes to great coffee shops in the city if you need a caffeine boost.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:01 pm

Those who live in the Portsmouth area have an array of wonderful coffee shops on their doorstep.

Whether you fancy an americano, latte or mocha, there is plenty of choice on where to grab your caffeine fix.

We have put together a list on the best coffee shops in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

1. Kathleen's Coffee House, Southsea

Kathleen's Coffee House, on Winter Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 87 reviews on Google.

2. Farm Kitchen, Southsea

Farm Kitchen, on Palmerston Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five out of 341 reviews on Google.

3. Hideout Coffee Company, Southsea

Hideout Coffee Company, on Lord Montgomery Way, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 174 reviews on Google.

4. Albert Road (2018)

Casa De Castro, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 114 reviews on Google.

