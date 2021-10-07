National Curry Week: The top 10 best Indian restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

Are you craving an Indian takeaway but not sure what restaurant sells the best curry in Portsmouth and around Portsmouth? Whether you’re after a vindaloo, madras or a korma, we’ve put together a list of Google’s top rated Indian restaurants to tingle your tastebuds.
More: The top 11 best Chinese restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews, The 9 best places for fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews.
Make sure to check out all the pictures in the gallery below!
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.