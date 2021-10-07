Has your favourite Indian takeaway made the top 10?

National Curry Week: The top 10 best Indian restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

Portsmouth is home to some of Hampshire’s best curry houses, but which Indian restaurant is the best?

By Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:28 pm

Are you craving an Indian takeaway but not sure what restaurant sells the best curry in Portsmouth and around Portsmouth? Whether you’re after a vindaloo, madras or a korma, we’ve put together a list of Google’s top rated Indian restaurants to tingle your tastebuds.

Make sure to check out all the pictures in the gallery below!

1. Cosham Balti House, Drayton

Cosham Balti House, on Tregaron Avenue, has a 4.8 rating out of five with 503 reviews on Google.

2. Desi Old Indian Cafe, Southsea

Desi Old Indian Cafe, on Elm Grove, has a 4.8 rating out of five with 89 reviews on Google.

3. Bengal Spice, Southsea

Bengal Spice, on Highland Road, has a 4.8 rating out of five with 36 reviews on Google.

4. Gandhi Indian Takeaway, Fareham

Gandhi Indian Takeaway, on Anjou Crescent, has a 4.7 rating out of five with 167 reviews on Google.

