Doughnuts are a signature sweet treat for many bakeries.

Whether it is the classic ring doughnuts with icing, fried and coated with sugar, or larger pastries filled with chocolate ganache, jam or custard, there is a type of doughnut for everyone.

National Doughnut Week 2023 is taking place until May 28. It is a charitable initiative which raises funds for the The Children’s Trust.

The event is also used to highlight amazing bakeries. We asked our readers what they thought were the best places to get doughnuts in the Portsmouth area. This covers the city itself, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville.

Here are their suggestions. Be sure to click through all the pictures to discover all the best pastry hotspots.

1 . Hideout Coffee Company - Southsea Hideout Coffee Company in Lord Montgomery Way is certainly a favourite with our readers. Photo: Hope Mckellar Photo Sales

2 . Cake 'o' Nuts Cake 'o' Nuts in Cosham High Street opened to huge fanfare, with customers queuing out the door on opening day to taste their delicious doughnuts. Photo: Mike Cooter (08042023) Photo Sales

3 . Soothills Soothills in East Street, Fareham, came up several times in the comments. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Magee's Magee's traditional bakery in Rowner Lane has been brought up by some of our Gosport readers. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

