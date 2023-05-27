News you can trust since 1877
Recommended doughnut places in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Mike Cooter.

National Doughnut Week 2023: Best places to get doughnuts in the Portsmouth area, according to our readers

Doughnuts are a signature sweet treat for many bakeries.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th May 2023, 10:58 BST

Whether it is the classic ring doughnuts with icing, fried and coated with sugar, or larger pastries filled with chocolate ganache, jam or custard, there is a type of doughnut for everyone.

National Doughnut Week 2023 is taking place until May 28. It is a charitable initiative which raises funds for the The Children’s Trust.

The event is also used to highlight amazing bakeries. We asked our readers what they thought were the best places to get doughnuts in the Portsmouth area. This covers the city itself, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville.

Here are their suggestions. Be sure to click through all the pictures to discover all the best pastry hotspots.

Hideout Coffee Company in Lord Montgomery Way is certainly a favourite with our readers.

1. Hideout Coffee Company - Southsea

Hideout Coffee Company in Lord Montgomery Way is certainly a favourite with our readers. Photo: Hope Mckellar

Cake 'o' Nuts in Cosham High Street opened to huge fanfare, with customers queuing out the door on opening day to taste their delicious doughnuts.

2. Cake 'o' Nuts

Cake 'o' Nuts in Cosham High Street opened to huge fanfare, with customers queuing out the door on opening day to taste their delicious doughnuts. Photo: Mike Cooter (08042023)

Soothills in East Street, Fareham, came up several times in the comments.

3. Soothills

Soothills in East Street, Fareham, came up several times in the comments. Photo: Google Street View

Magee's traditional bakery in Rowner Lane has been brought up by some of our Gosport readers.

4. Magee's

Magee's traditional bakery in Rowner Lane has been brought up by some of our Gosport readers. Photo: Google Street View

