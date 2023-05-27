National Doughnut Week 2023: Best places to get doughnuts in the Portsmouth area, according to our readers
Whether it is the classic ring doughnuts with icing, fried and coated with sugar, or larger pastries filled with chocolate ganache, jam or custard, there is a type of doughnut for everyone.
National Doughnut Week 2023 is taking place until May 28. It is a charitable initiative which raises funds for the The Children’s Trust.
The event is also used to highlight amazing bakeries. We asked our readers what they thought were the best places to get doughnuts in the Portsmouth area. This covers the city itself, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville.
Here are their suggestions. Be sure to click through all the pictures to discover all the best pastry hotspots.