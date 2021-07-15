New independent restaurant Baji Mexicali proving popular at Whiteley Shopping Centre

Baja Mexicali opened its doors in May, following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, and the restaurant has proved popular with shoppers so far.

The restaurant serves ‘Mexi-Cali’ inspired food – offering a combination of Mexican and American cuisines – such as tacos, burritos and quesadillas to churros, margaritas, Mexican hot chocolate and more.

The business has been set up by Ben Hamer and Rob Lee, who both started their hospitality careers at Whiteley many years ago.

Baja Mexicali is a new restaurant that has opened at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Born out of trips to Baja California, a peninsula state in Northwest Mexico, Baja Mexicali is a melting pot of both Mexican and American cuisines.

Ben said: ‘We felt like there was a real gap in the market for the type of cuisine and convenience that Baja Mexicali offers. Whether you’re after a quick grab and go snack, or a sit-down meal to enjoy great food and cocktails with family and friends, we’re sure to have something on the menu for you.’

The restaurant has opened in the unit next to Rock Up, most recently formerly occupied by Santa’s Grotto and before that Montagu’s.

Food at Baja Mexicali. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Despite coronavirus restrictions delaying the opening, the pair say they are delighted with how their idea has been received so far.

Rob added: ‘We’ve had such a warm welcome and are so thankful for all the support we’ve had so far. If you’ve not already visited us, we look forward to welcoming you soon.’

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘Baja Mexicali has been an exciting addition to our dining and leisure offering at the centre and it’s been extremely popular with our customers. Not only is the food delicious, but it’s also been great to open another independent business at the centre.’

Customers at Baja Mexicali at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Baja Mexicali joins a host of other restaurants at the shopping centre, such as Bar + Block, Frankie & Benny’s and Wagamamas, plus more.

For more information go to bajamexicali.co.uk/ or Facebook facebook.com/bajawhiteley/about/

Food at Baja Mexicali Picture: Sam Stephenson

Baja Mexicali is a new restaurant that has opened at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Picture: Sam Stephenson