New online craft beer gift business started by Portsmouth entrepreneur

BEER lovers can enjoy a new way to send, receive and enjoy their favourite booze thanks to a city entrepreneur.

Jeremy Westcott has teamed up with a squad of directors to set up Cheers Bro – a Portsmouth-based business selling personalised gift boxes of craft beer.

Centric around the motto ‘say cheers, send beers!’, the fresh-faced brand is on a mission to encourage individuals to show their appreciation to family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances by mailing them the gift of alcohol.

Cheers Bro offers its customers the choice of a range of gift boxes, comprising craft beers from a host of award-winning breweries, complete with a personal message and tailored tasting and pouring notes.

With boxes containing between six and 12 beers, Cheers Bro’s founders hope products from breweries Bad Co, Siren Craft Brew and Wild Brew will hit the right notes with their clientele.

Mr Westcott, who has lived in Portsmouth for eight years and runs another city business, said: ‘My goal for Cheers Bro is to create a cool, relatable brand that makes saying ‘thank you’ simple and easy.

‘We have worked hard to ensure our boxes contain only the best beer and are the perfect gift for all occasions.’

In setting up the venture – which bosses say prides itself on its’ ‘painless’ and speedy website – Mr Westcott has hand-picked workers from the city’s community, including final-year digital marketing student at the University of Portsmouth, Georgie Wisbey, to head up promotion for the company.

Reflecting on her role, the 22-year-old said: ‘I know how difficult it can be for students in my position to find valuable experience, especially something directly related to their field.

‘So I’m really pleased to have such a great opportunity with an exciting new start-up like Cheers Bro.

‘The idea behind it is brilliant and I can see lots of people using it.’

Already, Jeremy and his team have a goal to expand the selection of beers they offer.

To learn more about Cheers Bro, visit cheersbro.co.uk