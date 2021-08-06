Notios Greek Bar & Cafe, in Osborne Road, Southsea

A Portsmouth City Council licensing sub-committee agreed on Thursday to grant a licence for Notios which is planning to open a new Greek business in the former Granda Jewellers unit in Osborne Road.

He said the cafe's owners had 'significant experience' running other licensed businesses across the city and cited the lack of any objection from any public body.

Submitted in May, the application proposed an alcohol licence from 11am to 10.15pm Monday to Thursday, 11am to 10.45pm Friday to Saturday and midday to 10.15pm on Sundays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But objections from people living nearby meant it was brought before the licensing sub-committee for a decision.

Among the objectors was David Kitchen, who rents out the flat above the business. He said a bar would lead to increased issues of noise and disorder compared to the building's previous use as a shop.

‘The entrance to the residential part of the building is adjacent to the [bar's] entrance and that will mean that residents will have to pass through drunk customers standing outside and smoking," he said.

‘Having a drinking establishment operating just below [my tenants] will have a serious impact on their lives.’

But speaking at Thursday's meeting, business owner Hakem Arebbetou, who runs several other restaurants across the city, said this experience meant they were well versed in managing issues.

'This is not a normal bar,' he added. 'We are not going to have a big variety of drinks which is to go with the Greek food.'

Sub-committee chairman, councillor Dave Ashmore, said this view was supported by the council, prompting a decision to grant the licence, with a slight reduction in the time alcohol can be sold.

This was brought forward to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

'The applicants gave considerable detail concerning the application and in particular the sub-committee noted that the applicant has experience in a number of other licenced premises in the local area, and will be selling a limited range of alcoholic drinks,' he said.

'The sub-committee had to balance the interests of the proposed businesses and the rights of the residents living in close proximity.'