Pistachio and olive oil cakes | Recipe of the week

Pistachio and olive oil cakes, by Lawrence Murphy

The bright green and yellow seeds, which have been eaten for centuries, are a healthy source of fat, fibre and are high in vegetable protein which is important in a vegetarian diet.

The trees take between seven to 10 years after planting before any seeds can be harvested, which, after drying and hand-sorting are gently roasted.

This gives you some idea why they are quite expensive.

I love the creamy nutty texture and sweetness of this ingredient which works well in both sweet and savoury dishes.

This sponge recipe works well with strawberries, rhubarb and a dollop of cream.

Ingredients, makes 8 small cakes

120g pistachio seeds ground in a liquidiser

2 eggs

90g caster sugar

75 ml olive oil

35g softened butter

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

90g plain flour

1/2 teaspoon bicarb

Method

1. Whisk together the eggs, olive oil, sugar and butter using an electric whisk.

2. Add the lemon.

3. Mix the dry ingredients together and mix into the egg mixture.

4. Spoon the batter into lined tins and bake in a preheated oven 150C/Gas 3 for 22 minutes

5. Check they are cooked by inserting a skewer which when removed will be clean. If it’s not, leave in the oven for a little longer to cook.