Pistachio and olive oil cakes | Recipe of the week
Pistachios are not nuts but seeds from a small tree that originally grew in Central Asia and the Middle East.
The bright green and yellow seeds, which have been eaten for centuries, are a healthy source of fat, fibre and are high in vegetable protein which is important in a vegetarian diet.
The trees take between seven to 10 years after planting before any seeds can be harvested, which, after drying and hand-sorting are gently roasted.
This gives you some idea why they are quite expensive.
I love the creamy nutty texture and sweetness of this ingredient which works well in both sweet and savoury dishes.
This sponge recipe works well with strawberries, rhubarb and a dollop of cream.
Ingredients, makes 8 small cakes
120g pistachio seeds ground in a liquidiser
2 eggs
90g caster sugar
75 ml olive oil
35g softened butter
Juice of 1/2 a lemon
90g plain flour
1/2 teaspoon bicarb
Method
1. Whisk together the eggs, olive oil, sugar and butter using an electric whisk.
2. Add the lemon.
3. Mix the dry ingredients together and mix into the egg mixture.
4. Spoon the batter into lined tins and bake in a preheated oven 150C/Gas 3 for 22 minutes
5. Check they are cooked by inserting a skewer which when removed will be clean. If it’s not, leave in the oven for a little longer to cook.
6. Allow to cool, but eat them warm!