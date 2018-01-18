Popular city restaurateurs set to open ‘guilt-free food’ venue

BRAINS behind a popular city restaurant are gearing up to launch a new venture.

Lovers of chicken and beer will be treated to a new haunt when Koop + Kraft opens in Cowplain tomorrow.

Based in London Road, the modern American-style venue has been founded by Portsmouth entrepreneur Kaz Miah and his business partner George Purnell.

The pair previously worked together last year when they opened the Southsea branch of Indian restaurant Kassia.

Now, a day before their next culinary adventure begins, Mr Purnell says excitement is building.

The 25-year-old said: ‘This has been in the pipeline for a while and we are really looking forward to opening on Friday.

‘What we’re intent on doing from the off is creating an experience and a flavour the customer simply can’t achieve at home.

‘If we can do that, then we’re confident we’ll give our visitors a real reason to get out of the house, and build a loyal base at the very same time.’

Mr Purnell says the restaurant will specialise in its offerings of free-range chicken and quirky, premium cocktails and craft beer.

He said: ‘We know there is a lot of chicken on offer across the restaurant industry, but by using locally-sourced, free-range meat we’re building a guilt-free menu.

‘Chicken which has been given the space to roam free in a natural environment always tastes better and we’re excited to bring that taste to customers, and give them the option to customise it too.’

Koop + Kraft’s drinks list is set to offer punters a variety of offbeat choice, including Toast – a London-brewed craft ale which fights food poverty by brewing discarded crusts and unsold loaves of bread from bakeries, delicatessens and supermarkets in the capital.

The venue is situated at the former site of the Red. Lounge – once owned by Kaz Miah – before the businessman closed it last year.

To explore Koop + Kraft’s food and drinks menu, visit koopkraft.co.uk.