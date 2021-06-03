Caption: Brewery Staggeringly Good has reported roaring trade during the first month of trading in its new tap-room, with dinosaur themed decorations from Southsea artist Samo White.

The dinosaur-themed brewery’s new tap room – the Rex’s Arms – has reported near constant sell-out sessions since opening just over a month ago on April 22.

Thirsty patrons have sunk more than 2,000 pints at the new drinking space at Unit 10, in the St George's Industrial Estate in Rodney Road.

With changing restrictions and increasing trade, brewer Joe Ross says the venue has had to change ‘every week’ to keep up.

Co-founder Joe Ross said: ‘We have added an additional 20 or 30 tables outdoors so we have plenty of space for walk-in customers.

‘One 500 litre serving tank was drunk in just over two weeks.

‘And that’s just one beer – we have about six or seven on tap.

‘We have been really well supported by our community of dinosaur-loving beer drinkers.

‘We’ve been so excited to have people back drinking our beers with us in person.’

The brewery closed its former tap room and event space – the House of Rapture – last July as Covid-19 restrictions drastically cut its capacity.

But a successful £300,000 crowdfunding campaign held just before the pandemic meant the brewery could find space for the new venue, which is four times bigger than the previous site.

And the team have been able to secure an even larger space for their festival plans.

A 500 square metre space above the brewery is ideal for beer festivals once restrictions allow, according to Joe.

He said: ‘We’re hoping to hold a beer festival later in the year, and have a lot more festivals in the future.’

Before the pandemic, the brewery had run beer festival WarriorFest on heritage attraction HMS Warrior within Portsmouth Historic Dockyard – and the team hopes to soon have an update on a possible return to the ship for an event this July.

Joe said: ‘We are still in talks with the team from HMS Warrior. We should have an update by the end of next week.’

The Rex’s Arms is open 3pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 7pm to 10pm on Thursdays, with books available here.

