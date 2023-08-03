Anticipation is building ahead of Pompey’s first game of the season.

Football is back once again and the Blues are set to kick off their 2023-2024 against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park this Saturday (August 5). Pompey are under a new era, with manager John Mousinho having his first summer as a manager to get his squad together.

Former player Jon Harley joins Mousinho as his assistant manager, with highly-regarded director of football Richard Hughes also becoming part of the club last year. New signings including Anthony Scully, Gavin Whyte, Regan Poole and others, have got fans eager to see what happens in the upcoming season.

The city has lots of places to go for a pint ahead of Saturday’s match. Here are a few suggestions.

Staggeringly Good Brewery Being only a stones throw away from Fratton Park, the brewery in Rodney Road has become a popular destination for home and away fans.

The Rutland Arms The pub in Francis Avenue remains a popular spot for pre and post match meet-ups.

Victory Lounge Many supporters decide to head to Fratton Park early for a pint in the Victory Lounge.

Shepherd's Crook The Shepherd's Crook in Goldsmith Avenue has always had a strong connection with Pompey fans.