The 2023-2024 League One season starts soon. These are the best places to get a pint before Saturday's match. Picture: PinPep Media/Joe Pepler.The 2023-2024 League One season starts soon. These are the best places to get a pint before Saturday's match. Picture: PinPep Media/Joe Pepler.
Portsmouth FC: 9 best places to have a pre-match pint before Pompey's first match of 2023-2024 season

Anticipation is building ahead of Pompey’s first game of the season.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:17 BST

Football is back once again and the Blues are set to kick off their 2023-2024 against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park this Saturday (August 5). Pompey are under a new era, with manager John Mousinho having his first summer as a manager to get his squad together.

MORE LIKE THIS: Best pubs to go to in Portsmouth and Hampshire – Good Pub Guide Recommended Section

Former player Jon Harley joins Mousinho as his assistant manager, with highly-regarded director of football Richard Hughes also becoming part of the club last year. New signings including Anthony Scully, Gavin Whyte, Regan Poole and others, have got fans eager to see what happens in the upcoming season.

The city has lots of places to go for a pint ahead of Saturday’s match. Here are a few suggestions.

Being only a stones throw away from Fratton Park, the brewery in Rodney Road has become a popular destination for home and away fans.

1. Staggeringly Good Brewery

Being only a stones throw away from Fratton Park, the brewery in Rodney Road has become a popular destination for home and away fans. Photo: Contributed

The pub in Francis Avenue remains a popular spot for pre and post match meet-ups.

2. The Rutland Arms

The pub in Francis Avenue remains a popular spot for pre and post match meet-ups. Photo: Google Street View

Many supporters decide to head to Fratton Park early for a pint in the Victory Lounge.

3. Victory Lounge

Many supporters decide to head to Fratton Park early for a pint in the Victory Lounge. Photo: Jason Brown

The Shepherd's Crook in Goldsmith Avenue has always had a strong connection with Pompey fans.

4. Shepherd's Crook

The Shepherd's Crook in Goldsmith Avenue has always had a strong connection with Pompey fans. Photo: The News

