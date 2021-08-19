Ian Mundy, centre, and his daughter Becky and son Tom, with a shirt commemorating his father, Albert, which will be going up in 'shirt corner', alongside those of other Pompey greats. The Old House At Home, Locksway Rd, Milton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170821-01)

Landlord Paul Skeates took on The Old House At Home in February last year – and the 64-year-old has been hard at work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to transform the pub.

A large stage for live music, new furniture, and outdoor coverings are among the venue’s new features.

And regulars have helped kit out the pub with ‘fantastic’ Pompey memorabilia.

The Old House At Home, Locksway Rd, Milton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170821-03)

Paul said: ‘We have spent about £6,000 doing up the pub – and we’re still spending.

‘We have spent a lot on Pompey memorabilia – signed shirts and boots – all sorts. People have been bringing in old pictures. We have a local family that comes in here, the Mundy’s. (Their relative) used to play in the Johnny Gordon era.’

Gosport resident Albert Mundy made his debut with Portsmouth FC in 1951, going on to score 111 goals across 346 appearances playing for Portsmouth, as well as Brighton & Hove Albion and Aldershot.

Landlord and landlady, Paul Skeates and Chrissy Drain, The Old House At Home, Locksway Rd, Milton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170821-05)

But Paul hopes the pub will appeal not just to nostalgic sports fans, as a new stage for live bands has been set up to revive the pub’s tradition of live music.

He said: ‘I got a local scaffold firm come in and build a new stage and it really is something else. The pub has a long tradition of having local bands play here.’

Blues and soul band The Class of 69 are booked to play from 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday at the end of the month.

And expansion plans will continue with an outdoor bar and barbecue area, which the landlord hopes to open next spring.

He said: ‘It’s quite a substantial size barbecue shed. So we’re going to have a four-pump bar in there.’

But if your preference is for seafood rather than burgers, Paul has plans that should keep you happy.

He said: ‘The owners of Viviers (the fish market in Portsmouth) are regulars here, so we’re hoping to start a few boat trips with them.’

The pub currently hosts a poker league every Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, and a quiz and bingo event will be moved to Sunday evenings.

