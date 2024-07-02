We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far this month, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 49 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
1. Food Hygiene Rating
Here are 49 of the latest food hygiene ratings for the Portsmouth areaPhoto: Contributed
2. Subway - Commercial Road
Subway at 110 Commercial Road, Portsmouth was 5 rated on February 20.Photo: -
3. Cafe Boho - Hayling Island
Cafe Boho at 24 Rails Lane, Hayling Island, received a rating of 5 on May 30.Photo: Alex Shute
4. Doing The Rounds - Gosport
Doing The Rounds, a takeaway at 49a Stoke Road, Gosport was given the maximum score - 5 - after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.Photo: Google
