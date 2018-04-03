Portsmouth Gin Festival is back for another year

DID you know a banana has around 113 calories in it, but a gin and tonic has 91?

While perhaps not a work snack to recommend, there’s surely no disputing the fact that it’s a healthy alternative to many others.

Last year's Gin Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall - 'Kirsty Joyner, Felix Charles and Vicky Ashton Picture: Habibur Rahman (170984-14)

For gin fans in Portsmouth, the opportunity to ‘snack’ for a whole day will be presenting itself later this year, after Gin Festival organisers announced a return to the city.

This year will be the fourth in succession that the festival is appearing.

Once again popping up in Guildhall Square, the event will run for a full weekend in August.

Festival organisers say that the goal of the event remains the same – to serve great gin in a great atmosphere.

Lively bars and a brand room will be on offer for visitors, keeping them entertained throughout the festival.

Also on offer for gin lovers is a creative cocktail bar, giving people the chance to experiment with different flavours and concoctions.

With a real dedication to the perfect serve, guests are gifted their very own copa glass on arrival, with a funky pocket-sized brochure to guide them through their Gin Festival journey.

From small craft distilleries using locally foraged botanicals, right through to exotic examples of contemporary gins in fantastic flavours, festival organisers have promised something for every palate.

But a perfect gin and tonic stretches further than just the alcohol – something keen drinkers know all too well.

Mixers on offer at the event include the new Schweppes 1783 premium range, made with all-natural ingredients to make us feel even better about our choice of drink.

Flavours on offer range from cucumber tonic water to ginger ale and salty lemon, and can be mixed with any gin imaginable.

The festival is split into four sessions – an evening session on Friday, August 10; an afternoon and evening session on the Saturday, and an afternoon session on the Sunday.

Tickets cost £10 – to book, go to ginfestival.com/events.