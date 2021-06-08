The Farmhouse Hungry Horse pub in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth, is giving away free breakfasts from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, so long as the customers are wearing their pyjamas.

It comes as part of a promotion for the pub’s new breakfast menu, with pyjamas, slippers and dressing gowns all qualifying you to a free fry-up.

The offer is part of a national offer from Hungry Horse. Picture: Tom Wren SWNS

Richard Jackson, general manager at the Farmhouse Hungry Horse, said: ‘Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day and should be savoured no matter how old you are, but it’s interesting to see that traditional breakfast in bed is now the preferred choice for the younger generations.

‘After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

‘That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway, so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house.

‘We look forward to welcoming locals in Portsmouth to don their best slippers and join us for a free dish from our brand-new breakfast menu this weekend.’

Diners will be able to choose from a range of breakfast dishes including the breakfast kebab, breakfast in bread or the colossal sausageness monster – a one-metre-long curled sausage sarnie loaf smothered in red or brown sauce.

