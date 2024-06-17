Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Showcasing unique vegan stalls and brands, the Portsmouth Vegan Festival will return to the city after successful years in the past.

Taking place on Saturday, September 21, the vegan extravaganza will welcome a plethora of stalls that will exhibit a range of aspects that contribute to veganism. From delicious food and drink stalls, to beauty brands and clothing, there is something for everyone - whether you are vegan or not. The event will feature 60 stalls with the aim of promoting a healthy vegan lifestyle and it is being hosted by Vegan Events UK.

Vegan Events UK was founded in 2017 with the aim of promoting veganism. Its series of vegan festivals around the UK provide small and family run businesses with a place to promote and sell their products and services. The aim of the festivals is to educate people about what veganism is and to show people how easy, affordable, healthy and varied living a vegan lifestyle can be.

Becky Collett of Baby Cheesus was offering a selection of vegan cheeses at the Portsmouth Vegan Festival 2023. Photos by Alex Shute

Victoria Bryceson, Vegan Events UK founder and festival organiser, said: “I’m really excited about bringing our festival to Portsmouth again this year. We’ve had such amazing feedback from everyone, I’m expecting it to be a sell-out event. We look forward to welcoming everyone, not just vegans, to the event. Our goal is to continue to bring vegans and non-vegans together, to support local vegan business, and to show just how easy it is to be vegan.”

As well as caterers and food and drink stalls, there will be a wide range of stalls offering beauty, skincare, make-up, candles, perfumes, homewares, crafts, gifts and clothing, plus a range of healthy lifestyle choices, charities and not-for-profit organisations. There will be free samples on offer and entry for under-16s is free.