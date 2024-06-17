Portsmouth Vegan Festival to return to Mountbatten Centre for vegan extravaganza- here's when
Taking place on Saturday, September 21, the vegan extravaganza will welcome a plethora of stalls that will exhibit a range of aspects that contribute to veganism. From delicious food and drink stalls, to beauty brands and clothing, there is something for everyone - whether you are vegan or not. The event will feature 60 stalls with the aim of promoting a healthy vegan lifestyle and it is being hosted by Vegan Events UK.
Vegan Events UK was founded in 2017 with the aim of promoting veganism. Its series of vegan festivals around the UK provide small and family run businesses with a place to promote and sell their products and services. The aim of the festivals is to educate people about what veganism is and to show people how easy, affordable, healthy and varied living a vegan lifestyle can be.
Victoria Bryceson, Vegan Events UK founder and festival organiser, said: “I’m really excited about bringing our festival to Portsmouth again this year. We’ve had such amazing feedback from everyone, I’m expecting it to be a sell-out event. We look forward to welcoming everyone, not just vegans, to the event. Our goal is to continue to bring vegans and non-vegans together, to support local vegan business, and to show just how easy it is to be vegan.”
As well as caterers and food and drink stalls, there will be a wide range of stalls offering beauty, skincare, make-up, candles, perfumes, homewares, crafts, gifts and clothing, plus a range of healthy lifestyle choices, charities and not-for-profit organisations. There will be free samples on offer and entry for under-16s is free.
Taking place between 10:30am and 4pm, the event will take place at the The Mountbatten Centre, Hilsea, with tickets costing £5 per adult. Customers can also indulge in a VIP ticket which will cost £15 per person and it will include a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers as well as the entrance cost.
