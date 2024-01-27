News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth's favourite coffee spots - 16 cafes picked our readers from Costa to Baffled Coffee

Portsmouth has a number of excellent coffee shops; alongside the global coffee houses there are lots of independent shops and roasteries catering to the aficionados and beyond.
By Joe Williams
Published 27th Jan 2024, 09:26 GMT

But where are your favourite coffee spots in the city and the surrounding areas? We put out the question and you didn’t disappoint us.

Here are 16 of your favourite coffee spots:

From global chains to independent roaster, here are the spots that you picked as your favourite for coffee.

1. Portsmouth's best coffee spots

From global chains to independent roaster, here are the spots that you picked as your favourite for coffee.

Hideout Coffee Company in Lord Montgomery Way is a favourite with our readers.

2. Hideout Coffee Company

Hideout Coffee Company in Lord Montgomery Way is a favourite with our readers.

Waterfront café, The Canteen, is known for their high quality food and drink. It has been highlighted by our readers as a great place to get coffee and watch the ships go by.

3. The Canteen

Waterfront café, The Canteen, is known for their high quality food and drink. It has been highlighted by our readers as a great place to get coffee and watch the ships go by.

Baffled Coffee in Fawcett Road opened in 2016 and has established itself as popular coffee spot in Southsea, certainly amongst our readers.

4. Baffled Coffee - Broad Street

Baffled Coffee in Fawcett Road opened in 2016 and has established itself as popular coffee spot in Southsea, certainly amongst our readers.

