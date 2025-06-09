Pretty Hampshire country house Stansted Park hosts sensational Souths Downs Food Festival Pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:43 BST

Foodies rejoiced as one of Hampshire’s prettiest country homes hosted its annual food festival this weekend.

The South Downs Food Festival returned to Stansted Park, Rowland’s Castle, on June 7 and 8 for a weekend of family fun, tasty food and live music.

The event was organised in partnership with Hampshire Fare to raise vital funds for Rowans Hospice and the food festival welcomed suppliers from across the region.

From Crane Feasts to Smokey Rebel and Whisk Art, the event saw hundreds of people turn out despite the cloudy weather to enjoy the wonderful food and drink on offer.

Explore 22 glorious pictures from the South Downs Food Festival at Stansted Park:

Stansted Park hosted the South Downs Food Festival, with family entertainment and lots of different food options. Pictured - Molly & Ruby from Mochatado Picture: Alex Shute

Stansted Park hosted the South Downs Food Festival, with family entertainment and lots of different food options. Pictured - Live music Picture: Alex Shute

Stansted Park hosted the annual South Downs Food Festival equipped with family entertainment, live music and lots of different food vendors. Pictured - Harvey Family, Portsmouth Picture: Alex Shute

Stansted Park hosted the annual South Downs Food Festival equipped with family entertainment, live music and lots of different food vendors. Pictured - Louise, Sam & Natasha, Hampshire Fare Picture: Alex Shute

