The event was organised in partnership with Hampshire Fare to raise vital funds for Rowans Hospice and the food festival welcomed suppliers from across the region.

From Crane Feasts to Smokey Rebel and Whisk Art, the event saw hundreds of people turn out despite the cloudy weather to enjoy the wonderful food and drink on offer.

Explore 22 glorious pictures from the South Downs Food Festival at Stansted Park:

1 . South Downs Food Festival, Stansted Park Stansted Park hosted the South Downs Food Festival, with family entertainment and lots of different food options. Pictured - Molly & Ruby from Mochatado Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . South Downs Food Festival, Stansted Park Stansted Park hosted the South Downs Food Festival, with family entertainment and lots of different food options. Pictured - Live music Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . South Downs Food Festival, Stansted Park Stansted Park hosted the annual South Downs Food Festival equipped with family entertainment, live music and lots of different food vendors. Pictured - Harvey Family, Portsmouth Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute Photo Sales

4 . South Downs Food Festival, Stansted Park Stansted Park hosted the annual South Downs Food Festival equipped with family entertainment, live music and lots of different food vendors. Pictured - Louise, Sam & Natasha, Hampshire Fare Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute Photo Sales