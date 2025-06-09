From Crane Feasts to Smokey Rebel and Whisk Art, the event saw hundreds of people turn out despite the cloudy weather to enjoy the wonderful food and drink on offer.
Explore 22 glorious pictures from the South Downs Food Festival at Stansted Park:
1. South Downs Food Festival, Stansted Park
Stansted Park hosted the South Downs Food Festival, with family entertainment and lots of different food options.
Pictured - Molly & Ruby from Mochatado
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
2. South Downs Food Festival, Stansted Park
Pictured - Live music
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
3. South Downs Food Festival, Stansted Park
Stansted Park hosted the annual South Downs Food Festival equipped with family entertainment, live music and lots of different food vendors.
Pictured - Harvey Family, Portsmouth
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
4. South Downs Food Festival, Stansted Park
Pictured - Louise, Sam & Natasha, Hampshire Fare
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
