Prune and almond pastry-free tart 

A few weeks ago I held a fundraising cookery workshop for Stansted farm shop.

We filleted a Dover sole, made some fish stock, along with a lovely parsley sauce and a creamy risotto.

We also prepared lemon posset and shortbread for the dessert. Some of the guests said making the shortbread was similar to making pastry, which they didn’t like to do.

Pastry-making needs a cool environment, cold utensils and time to rest which puts people off.

With this in mind I thought I would give you a tart recipe that has no pastry case and turns out beautifully every time.

Ingredients

Tbsp of oats

180g butter

180g caster sugar

180g ground almonds

25g self raising flour

3 eggs

Tbsp of brandy

130g soft prunes

Method

1. Line a 22cm deep tart case with parchment paper.

2. Sprinkle the oats onto the bottom of the tart case.

3. Mix the sugar and butter together until light and fluffy.

4. Add the ground almonds and then the eggs and flour.

5. Mix in the brandy and put half the mixture on top of the oats.

6. Put the prunes on to the almond mixture and cover with the reaming mixture.

7. Cook in a preheated oven 160C gas4 for 40 minutes or until cooked through – use a skewer to check.

8. Allow to cool before serving​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​