Put the sparkle into Christmas with these fizzy, fruity delights | Alistair Gibson

Gosset Grand Blanc de Blancs 750 ml bottle.

Let’s be honest we are all due a celebration, and it is time to start thinking about the wines to serve, and this year in particular with some shortages possible it is going to pay to start early.

This week sees the first part of my guide to this year’s Christmas wines, starting with one of the essential ingredients of any festive gathering, Champagne and sparkling wine.

If you are looking for a really good value fizz for larger gatherings then Graham Beck Vintner’s Selection Brut NV, Western Cape (Tesco £13 and until November 29. Buy six or more and save 25 per cent Clubcard price) ticks all the right boxes.

This is made from chardonnay and pinot noir and spends 18 months in the bottle before release.

The nose offers a little brioche along with fruitiness and a dusting of lemon sherbet. The palate is lively with citrus fruit and a creamy finish. Serve with a selection of festive nibbles.

When it comes to supermarket own-labels, Champagne’s Tesco Finest* Premier Cru Brut NV (Tesco £21 and until November 29 buy six or more and save 25 per cent Clubcard price) is worth seeking out.

The nose has some buttery richness along with citrus and apple fruits.

The palate is well balanced with crisp well-integrated acidity and a long finish.

Pop the cork with smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for breakfast if you’re feeling indulgent.

Trade up a little and these two would be my pick of the prestige Champagne houses. Taittinger Brut Réserve NV (widely available from around £38 and often on offer at Tesco, Waitrose, Majestic, Co-op, and Asda) is made by one of the last great Champagne producers, which is still family-owned.

This is elegant with notes of lemon, baked biscuits and honeysuckle, followed by apple and pear on the palate.

Finally you may need to work a bit harder to find Gosset Grand Blanc de Blanc Brut (The Champagne Company £55.50, Simply Wine Direct £52.99) but this beautifully packaged Champagne is a real festive treat. Made from 100 per cent chardonnay this is another very elegant Champagne with a bouquet of orchard fruits, lemon meringue and some yeasty notes. Serve with oysters or fresh shellfish.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

