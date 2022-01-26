The baking competition will seek pudding recipes far and wide to find the perfect dessert as part of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign in June.

Jane Dunn, a baker and blogger who grew up in Purbrook, is one of the eight judges of the competition.

She is a best-selling author with a number one selling book last year called Jane’s Patisserie: Deliciously customisable cakes, bakes and treats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Dunn.

Writing on an Instagram post to her 819k followers on January 10, Jane said: ‘I am so excited to be a part of the judging panel for the Platinum Pudding Competition along with Monica Galetti, Liam Charles, Regula Ysewijn, Fortnum & Mason executive pastry chef, Roger Pizey, Matt Adlard, head chef of the Royal Household, Mark Flanagan LVO and Dame Mary Berry as panel chair.’

It is hoped that the lucky winner will whip up the dessert to be cooked in homes across the country, following in the footsteps of the Victoria sponge or Coronation chicken – a banquet food for Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953.

The competition is being run by Fortnum & Mason, the luxury department store at Piccadilly, London who supply the Royal Household, alongside The Big Jubilee Lunch an organisation in charge of the official celebrations taking place over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The deadline for pudding recipe entrees – which is open to ages eight above – is February 4 and the first round of judging will take place on February 7.

In the week commending February 21, five people’s recipes will be shortlisted.

Finally, on March 14 each candidate will cook their desired dessert for the judges at Fortnum & Mason and the winning recipe will be announced later in the day on their website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron