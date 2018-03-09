RECIPE: And you thought turmeric was just for curries

One of the ingredients I’m pleased to see has become more widely available is fresh turmeric which gives curry its orange/yellow colouring and distinct taste.

Buying it used to involve a trip to a specialist shop but it is now in most supermarkets and available organically from Tuppenny Barn at Southbourne.

The flavour is so much better than dried powdered turmeric which is boiled first before drying. This takes out some of the root's wonderful healing properties. The Indian nation has long known about the benefits of eating turmeric which has anti-inflammatory qualities and is beneficial for the digestive system.

I’ve experimented with fresh turmeric in curries, stews, octopus and salads with great success and now always keep a few tubers in the fridge.

This recipe is really simple so you can get an idea of the root's lovely flavour. The fennel pickle will keep up to 10 days in the fridge and is good served with cheese, salami or fish such as mackerel.

Ingredients

2 bulbs fennel thinly sliced

250ml white wine vinegar

75ml water

Teaspoon sea salt

100g sugar

25g fresh turmeric finely chopped

Method

1. Put all the ingredients except the fennel in a saucepan and bring to the boil.

2. Simmer for two minutes.

3. Put the fennel into a sterilised Kilner jar and pour the pickle over the fennel.

4. Seal and store for at least 24 hours before use.

