RECIPE: Asparagus to impress your guests, with Lawrence Murphy 

It won’t be long before carpets of bluebells start to appear – a sure sign of spring and warmer days.

It's a time for new ingredients to tantalise the taste buds.

We have purple sprouting broccoli and lamb to look forward to in our kitchen, along with the king of vegetables, asparagus.

I know I have said this before, but English asparagus is one of the best vegetables you can buy.

It's fantastically versatile, healthy and, more importantly, tasty.

Often partnered with eggs, this recipe is no exception and will make a great breakfast, brunch or evening starter.

It's easy to cook and will impress anyone you serve it to. If you have never eaten asparagus before you should give this a go.

Ingredients

4 duck eggs

Bunch of asparagus

Butter

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Butter four ramekin dishes and break one egg into each dish

2. Place the ramekins in a roasting tray and pour in boiling water so that it comes halfway up the ramekins

3. Place the tray in a pre heated oven 180c gas 4 for 12 to 15 minutes, depending on how you like them cooked.

4 While the eggs are on, bring a large pan of water up to the boil.

5 When the eggs are nearly cooked put the asparagus into the water and cook for 2 minutes

6 Remove the eggs from the ramekins on to four plates and top with the cooked asparagus. Brush with melted butter and season.

•Lawrence's restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377914.