RECIPE: Lawrence Murphy’s gazpacho

Andalusia, the region in the south of Spain, is larger than Switzerland with a landscape to match. Mountains, meandering rivers and a fantastic coastline make it a holiday destination for Spaniards and foreign tourists.

Its gastronomy is based on fresh veg, pulses, olive oil and fish – a very healthy diet. Some produce, such as ham and vinegar, are so good they have their own Designation of Origin, meaning they must be produced locally to a high standard.

Andalusia is the home of gazpacho and this chilled peasant soup is perfect during our summer. U se ripe vine tomatoes and the best sherry vinegar you can find.

Ingredients

1 cucumber peeled de-seeded and chopped

1 large onion finely chopped

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

3 red peppers roasted and skinned

600g tomatoes chopped

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

4 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper

Method

1. Heat a large pan. Add one tbsp olive oil.

2. Add onion and garlic and cook on low for eight minutes without colouring.

3. Add cucumber. Cook for two minutes.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and peppers. Cook for 10 minutes.

5. Liquidise, season, add sherry vinegar and olive oil.

6. For finer texture push soup through fine sieve.

7. Chill at least two hours before serving.

•Lawrence Murphy’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk