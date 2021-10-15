Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy | Apple, plum and ginger crumble
The mornings have definitely become cooler, and with the sun setting earlier I’ve been tempted to cook comforting food to warm myself up.
A big lamb casserole fills the house with a wonderful smell throughout the day as I potter in the garden working up an appetite. And a stew had to be followed by a crumble. This iconic British dessert never disappoints. This recipe adds fresh ginger for added warmth. Served with a jug of custard or cream it’s a dish which brings back childhood memories.
Ingredients (serves 4)
For the crumble
200g plain flour
80g caster sugar
100g butter in cubes
For the filling
Small knob ginger finely chopped
250g bramley apples peeled and chopped into cubes
100g plums stoned and cut into small pieces
50g caster sugar
100ml water
Method
1. Make the filling first by putting the sugar, water and ginger into a saucepan and bringing it to the boil.
2. Simmer for 3 minutes and add half the apples. Cook until the apple breaks down and then add the remaining apple and plums.
3. Spoon the filling into an ovenproof dish and allow to cool.
4. Make the topping by rubbing the butter into the flour until it resembles bread crumbs.
5. Stir in the sugar and spoon it over the filling.
6. Cook in a preheated oven 180C/gas 4 for about 40 minutes until golden brown and the filling bubbles.
