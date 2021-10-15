Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy | Apple, plum and ginger crumble

Apple, plum and ginger crumble.

A big lamb casserole fills the house with a wonderful smell throughout the day as I potter in the garden working up an appetite. And a stew had to be followed by a crumble. This iconic British dessert never disappoints. This recipe adds fresh ginger for added warmth. Served with a jug of custard or cream it’s a dish which brings back childhood memories.

Ingredients (serves 4)

For the crumble

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

200g plain flour

80g caster sugar

100g butter in cubes

For the filling

Small knob ginger finely chopped

250g bramley apples peeled and chopped into cubes

100g plums stoned and cut into small pieces

50g caster sugar

100ml water

Method

1. Make the filling first by putting the sugar, water and ginger into a saucepan and bringing it to the boil.

2. Simmer for 3 minutes and add half the apples. Cook until the apple breaks down and then add the remaining apple and plums.

3. Spoon the filling into an ovenproof dish and allow to cool.

4. Make the topping by rubbing the butter into the flour until it resembles bread crumbs.

5. Stir in the sugar and spoon it over the filling.

6. Cook in a preheated oven 180C/gas 4 for about 40 minutes until golden brown and the filling bubbles.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.