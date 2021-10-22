Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy | Haddock and green lentils

Haddock and lentils for a winter supper.

This easily prepared dish featuring haddock and garlicky lentils, makes for a great winter supper. The sweet flavoured fish is enhanced by the earthy lentils making it a filling, tasty and healthy winter warmer. If your fish monger doesn’t have large haddock fillets then you can substitute it with cod, or even halibut.

Ingredients serve 4

4 fillets haddock

200g green lentils

1 onion finely chopped

1 small leek finely chopped

Stick celery finely chopped

3 cloves garlic sliced

100ml white wine

300ml fish stock

Tablespoon chopped parsley

Method

1. Heat a large pan on a medium heat and add a little olive oil. Add the onion, celery and leek to the pan and stir. Cook for two minutes, then add the white wine, fish stock and sliced garlic.

2. Rinse the lentils in cold water and then add them to the pan. Reduce the heat when the stock comes to a simmer and gently cook the lentils (about 20 minutes).

3. Pan fry the fish skin side down for four minutes, then turn over and cook through.

4. Add the parsley to the lentils and spoon into four bowls. Place the fish in the centre and serve.

