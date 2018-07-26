For what is one of the classic white grape varieties, riesling continues to struggle with an image issue in the eyes of most UK wine consumers.

Perhaps it’s still tarnished by its association to mass produced German wines of yesteryear – but classic riesling is about as far removed from the oceans of liebfraumilch once seen on supermarket shelves as is possible.

Solitr Riesling Trocken 2015, Mosel

However, riesling, along with German wines in general, does appear to be enjoying something of a resurgence, albeit a small one but it’s definitely a step in the right direction for this undervalued wine style.

German riesling is relatively low in alcohol and light in body, and can be made from dry, all the way through to sweet.

But for me, when made in an off-dry style it can make a wonderful aperitif on a summer’s evening and while not really needing food they can partner spicy dishes brilliantly.

This month sees the annual campaign 31 Days of Riesling organised by wine the trade body Wines of Germany, so it’s a great opportunity to reacquaint yourself with these wines.

Bibo Runge Riesling 2015, Rheingau

Reichsgraf Von Kesselstatt Riesling Trocken 2015, Mosel (Co-op £10.99) may not be the easiest name to pronounce and it does also have a slightly old-fashioned label but it’s a good place to start.

Relatively low in alcohol at 11.5 per cent, there are floral notes as well as lime and apricots on the nose, the palate has just a hint of sweetness on the finish but it’s well balanced by crisp acidity.

it’s perfect for a summer evening aperitif in the garden.

‘Solitär’ Riesling Trocken 2015, Mosel (Vin Wine Merchants, Emsworth £12.99) is made by the Prüm family whose name has been synonymous with quality wine production in the middle Mosel since 1156 – quite an achievement!

Today the wines are made by Saskia Prüm and the wines enjoy an enviable reputation.

Made from selected grapes within the Mosel region, it’s a lovely entry point into this historic producers’ range.

Very aromatic with peach, apricot and apple blossom on the nose, the palate is very pure with a little spice, lime and some minerality before a refreshing, zesty finish.

This is classic Mosel riesling and would work well with a seafood salad or sushi.

If I had a wine of the week it would be Bibo Runge Riesling 2015, Rheingau (Camber Wines, Portsmouth £15.50) a wine I think would convert anyone to the great joys of riesling.

The winery was only founded in 2013 but already the wines have achieved much recognition using old vines, sustainable vineyard practises and ageing their wines in large old wooden casks, this is a producer to seek out.

The nose is quite ripe and aromatic with peach and some tropical fruits, followed by a beautifully textured, juicy mouthfeel with lifted acidity, it finishes dry with great length.

This is really great value and worked wonderfully with a dish of fresh crab linguine – a real riesling to be cheerful!