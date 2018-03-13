Sample ales and raise money for charity

AN ANNUAL beer festival returns to fundraise for a local cancer trust.

The 16th Portchester Beer Festival will raise money for the Wessex Cancer Trust which has six cancer support centres across the region and provide specialist counsellors to help deal with the emotional impact of cancer.

Centre Manager Carol Mertens said: ‘Portchester Beer Festival is an established event in the local community providing a fun filled evening showcasing the best of local and regional ales but what is so special about the event is the money we raise for local charities.’

The festival is at the Portchester Community Centre on Saturday April 14 with over 25 ales from local breweries including Fallen Acorn and Urban Island.

The event will have two sessions running from 12pm to 5pm and from 6pm to 11pm.

Tickets are on sale now at £10.00 per person (strictly over 18s only) and can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/portchester-community-centre