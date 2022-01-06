Sea bass in a curried clementine sauce | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy
Over the Christmas period we had most of my family to stay at our home which was great fun. And the food was plentiful.
As well as plenty of chocolates, nuts and sweets I bought a small box of clementines.
A little of the zest and some juice were used to make this lovely sauce to go with a fillet of sea bass. You could easily substitute the sea bass for gurnard or hake too.
Ingredients (serves 4)
4 fillets of sea bass; 10 clementines; 2 shallots finely chopped;1 clove garlic finely chopped; teaspoon cumin seed; pinch fennel seed; 1/2 teaspoon coriander seed; small piece of ginger finely chopped;
Small knob fresh turmeric finely chopped; 80ml olive oil; pinch xanthan gum.
Method
1. Dry-fry the cumin, coriander and fennel seed in a pan for 1 minute.2. Add a little oil, the shallots and garlic - cook for 2 minutes.3. Add the ginger and turmeric and cook for 2 more minutes.4. Zest 3 of the clementines into the pan along with the juice of all 10.5. Pour in the rest of the oil and xanthan gum.6. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.7. Blend together in a liquidiser and pass through a fine sieve back into a clean pan.8. Gently heat while you cook the fish by pan-frying skin side down for 6 to 7 minutes and turning to cook the other side for 3 minutes.9. Spoon the sauce on to plates and place the fish on top.
