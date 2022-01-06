Sea bass in a curried clementine sauce | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy

A little of the zest and some juice were used to make this lovely sauce to go with a fillet of sea bass. You could easily substitute the sea bass for gurnard or hake too.

1. Dry-fry the cumin, coriander and fennel seed in a pan for 1 minute.2. Add a little oil, the shallots and garlic - cook for 2 minutes.3. Add the ginger and turmeric and cook for 2 more minutes.4. Zest 3 of the clementines into the pan along with the juice of all 10.5. Pour in the rest of the oil and xanthan gum.6. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.7. Blend together in a liquidiser and pass through a fine sieve back into a clean pan.8. Gently heat while you cook the fish by pan-frying skin side down for 6 to 7 minutes and turning to cook the other side for 3 minutes.9. Spoon the sauce on to plates and place the fish on top.