Casseroles, stews and long slow braises are generally put into our ovens during the colder months of the year when we want something hearty to eat.

So does a pot of slow cooked chicken have a place when the sun is shining?

You will have to spend a small amount of time in the kitchen but once the pot is in the oven you are free to get into the garden to soak up a few rays as the meat tenderises.

The cooking juices, with the mustard, make a punchy dressing which works so well with wedges of baby gem.

Ingredients

4 chicken legs cut into thighs and drumsticks

2 onions finely chopped

4 cloves garlic sliced

200ml white wine

Bay leaf

Tbsp grain mustard

Seasoning

4 baby gems cut into quarters

Method

1. Heat a casserole pan on a medium heat and brown the chicken pieces in a little oil.

2. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.

3. Add the white wine, bay leaf and stir in the mustard.

4. Season and cover with a lid. Cook in a pre-heated oven 150c gas 3 for an hour and a half.

5. Remove from the oven, taste the dressing and adjust seasoning.

If it is a little too thick add some water.

6. Arrange the baby gems on to 4 plates, put the chicken pieces on top and spoon over the dressing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​