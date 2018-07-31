Casseroles, stews and long slow braises are generally put into our ovens during the colder months of the year when we want something hearty to eat.
So does a pot of slow cooked chicken have a place when the sun is shining?
You will have to spend a small amount of time in the kitchen but once the pot is in the oven you are free to get into the garden to soak up a few rays as the meat tenderises.
The cooking juices, with the mustard, make a punchy dressing which works so well with wedges of baby gem.
Ingredients
4 chicken legs cut into thighs and drumsticks
2 onions finely chopped
4 cloves garlic sliced
200ml white wine
Bay leaf
Tbsp grain mustard
Seasoning
4 baby gems cut into quarters
Method
1. Heat a casserole pan on a medium heat and brown the chicken pieces in a little oil.
2. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.
3. Add the white wine, bay leaf and stir in the mustard.
4. Season and cover with a lid. Cook in a pre-heated oven 150c gas 3 for an hour and a half.
5. Remove from the oven, taste the dressing and adjust seasoning.
If it is a little too thick add some water.
6. Arrange the baby gems on to 4 plates, put the chicken pieces on top and spoon over the dressing.