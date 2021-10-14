Southsea Village bar to host a range of seasonal events as new landlord comes aboard

Chris Vaux, who has worked in the Portsmouth pub and music industry for more than 20 years, has taken the reins of Southsea Village, after four years at the Albert Road boozer the Lord John Russell.

Now Chris has plans to put on a range of seasonal events, including a Halloween night, a Christmas fare, and a spring fete.

The 41-year-old said: ‘In this area there’s a real calling for a modern community pub.

Chris Vaux is the new pub manager at The Southsea Village, Palmerston Rd Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 131021-06)

‘My mum sadly suffers from dementia so we’re going to be partnering with Dementia UK and also partnering with Tonic Music For Mental Health, doing a lot of fundraising events for them

‘Any artists that want to get involved with the Christmas fare should definitely get in touch.’

‘The team at Southsea Village are amazing. It’s a really exciting place to be at the moment.’

Chris Vaux outside The Southsea Village Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 131021-04)

The pub’s previous landlord has now moved to London, according to Chris, who says he left on good terms with his old haunt Lord John Russell, owned by the Stonegate group.

He said: ‘We’re all part of an eco-system. The more we help each other, the more likely we are to attract people to the area. It’s important we keep talking to each other and sharing ideas.’

Chris’s tenure at The Lord John Russell saw the pub rally the community to provide free meals for children in need during the pandemic, feeding over 800 children in a week during the winter.

He said: ‘We did a call to the community after the Marcus Rashford appeal.

Chris Vaux Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 131021-05)

‘I had no idea of the response I would get. We partnered with Portsmouth FC and had an army of people delivering pack lunches to kids in the community for a week.’

Now Chris, who was previously at The Milton Arms, is looking forward to making as big an impact in the community at his new venue.

He said: ‘I’m really looking forward to see the pub develop with all the new ideas we have – it’s a massive opportunity.’

Southsea Village will host a ‘Scary Supper Party’ on Saturday, October 30, with spooky themed meals and staff in fancy dress.

