The coffee chain wants to thank NHS staff for all their hard work this year by offering a free tall beverage of their choice for today only (December 15).

The deal is available in stores across England, Scotland and Wales when NHS staff show their work identity card in-store.

Drive-thrus will also be accepting the offer.

The free drink is available today in Starbucks stores.

Customers will be able to choose from Starbucks' range of iced beverages, winter warmers and festive favourites.

Prices for a tall drink start from around £1.50 for a tea, with limited-edition beverages costing over £3.

NHS workers are encouraged to bring in their own reusable cups for the free drink in a bid to combat waste and support sustainability.

The offer is a part of an ongoing partnership between Starbucks and NHS Charities Together, where each Starbucks branch across Britain is paired with one of over 230 local NHS charities.

This partnership helps to support staff, communities and patients across the UK.

NHS Charities Together helps provide services including helplines, counselling, peer-to-peer support for staff and projects that support the long-term recovery of the NHS whilst reducing health inequalities in local communities.

Alex Rayner, general manager of Starbucks UK, said: ‘Starbucks is committed to strengthening the communities we serve in, and as part of our ongoing partnership with NHS Charities Together we wanted to say a huge festive thank you to the NHS staff that live and work in our communities.’

In the run-up to Christmas, customers can help support NHS Charities Together by donating optional sums of £3, £5 or £10 via the Starbucks QR codes in-store.

There are three Starbucks stores in Portsmouth that will be offering the free drink and you can find your nearest coffee shop here.

Starbucks also offers a Blue Light discount of 10% to all frontline workers and NHS staff for food and drink discounts all year round.

