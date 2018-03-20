Steak and sushi buffet hailed a great success

STEAK and sushi is the order of the day after a new Brazilian and Japanese restaurant opened to the public.

The old Bahn Thai restaurant in Wickham has been refurbished into Brazilian steak house and sushi buffet restaurant, Villa’s Brasil by industry professionals Achuthan Leelaratham, Soniarton Almeida and Ram Siva.

Achuthan said: ‘The opening was a great success and we had over 70 people there including family, friends and we had sent out invitations for locals to come along as well which was great.’

The trio officially opened the restaurant last week with a buffet celebration.

Achuthan said: ‘We have had such good feedback from everyone who has come along to the restaurant this week.

‘We have had good comments on our menu, quality service and also our wine list which features Ellis wines.’

Achuthan previously explained the restaurant concept stemmed from a food trend in London with founder Sonairton wanting to expand outside the capital and give people a healthy option.

He added: ‘We have a variety of sushi and steak dishes as well as a salad bar to accompany the food and people said the buffet bar looked really colourful and fresh.’

Both Achuthan and Sonairton have both previously owned Brazilian restaurants in London.

Acuthan said: ‘I think having had restaurants with a similar cuisine before has helped us with this one as we can learn from our mistakes.’

The trio plan to expand their business after the successful opening week.

Achuthan said: ‘The sky is the limit for this brand and we are looking at opening up in new locations near the area like Southampton.

‘We think this business could go really big as this concept is proving really popular.’

For more details visit villasbrasil.co.uk/