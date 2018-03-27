Street chefs to show their skills

IT’S a competition to find the best street food trader... and everyone’s invited.

The southern heat of the 2018 British Street Food Awards will be taking place in Gunwharf Quays later this year, with the region’s best traders battling it out to win the hearts of the public.

With the competition result firmly in the hands of the public, the heat is on for the chefs to deliver top quality food.

From May 26-28, more than a dozen street food specialists to give visitors the chance to taste some of the finest street food in the south.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to give their feedback on the tastiest dishes, sampling competition dishes and voting for their favourite – which will advance to the national finals in London.

The British Street Food Awards, which was founded back in 2009, aims to give recognition to some of the best chefs selling food in our streets.

Richard Johnson, founder of the British Street Food Awards, said: ‘Street food is taking over the world! We are choosing to eat in different ways, leaving the traditional fixed starter-main course-dessert menu and choosing more variety.

‘It’s flirty, low-commitment dining, and it’s why pop-ups and street food have become so popular. Street food is making the world a much nicer place to be.’

Gunwharf Quays’ general manager Colin Wilding said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the 2018 British Street Food Awards to Portsmouth.

‘Over the last few years, our city has become a real foodie destination, with a diverse offering of food from around the world.

‘With 30 bars, restaurants and cafes at Gunwharf Quays, we are delighted to be a part of this, welcoming visitors looking for great food variety in a unique waterfront location.

‘Running throughout the bank holiday weekend, we hope to welcome visitors looking for a unique day out, and the opportunity to sample some of the finest street food in our region.’

For more information about the competition go to britishstreetfood.co.uk.