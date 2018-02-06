Students cater for fine dining experience

Have your say

CATERING and hospitality students impressed guests with eight courses of fine dining.

The pupils from Havant & South Downs College created gourmet dishes for the Promotion International Gastronomy Society (PIGS) ladies’ night.

Craft and catering Level 1 student Zac Hughes said: ‘This event attracts more attention to the college and definitely helps to support the catering and hospitality courses.

‘It is completely different to what we do in lessons, this is more fine dining.

It gives us the opportunity to present eight courses, which we would never normally do.’

PIGS member Sally Hudders said: ‘The PIGS is a men’s club but every now and then they let the ladies out.

‘The whole idea is to give the students experience of producing a banquet which they wouldn’t otherwise be able to do.

‘It is an important experience for their future careers.’

Student Riko Stevenson added: ‘Doing an event like this gives us a chance to see what fine dining is like.’