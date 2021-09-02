Isambard Kingdom Brunel. Picture Ian Hargreaves (171243-1)

JD Weatherspoon customers will be able to grab cheaper food and drink at the end of September due to the chain slashing prices for Tax Equality Day.

The discount will be available for one day only to highlight the tax burden on the hospitality industry.

Here is everything you need to know about Tax Equality Day:

When is it?

Tax Equality Day will take place on Thursday, September 23 2021.

What is Tax Equality Day?

This day is a part of the campaign to reduce the tax burden on pubs and other hospitality venues. Weatherspoon plan to reduce the prices of their menu in the company's 870 pubs (not including the Republic of Ireland) for 24 hours.

Currently, all pubs food and drinks are subject to a VAT rate of 5 per cent. This rate is set to increase on October 1 to 12.5 per cent and later to 20 per cent in 2022.

Supermarkets currently pay zero VAT, which means they can sell alcohol at a discounted price.

What will be included in the discount?

Weatherspoon pubs will reduce their entire menu by 7.5 per cent, this includes both food and drink for all punters. This means that a usual pint will be reduced from £2.50 to £2.32.

Sadly, discount will not apply on alcohol in Scotland and UK airports will not be taking part.

Which Portsmouth pubs are taking part?

All of the Portsmouth Wetherspoon pubs are set to take part in Tax Equality Day, including The John Jacques on Fratton Road and The Isambard Kingdom Brunel on Guildhall Walk, Lord Palmerston in Southsea and Sir Alec Rose in Port Solent.

The chain also has pubs in Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville.

