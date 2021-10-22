Whether it’s from a takeaway, pub or restaurant, there are a lot of places to indulge in the British staple.

But where there are some many options on offer, how can anyone choose?

Here are the 11 best places that cook and sell fish and chips in Gosport and Fareham, according to Tripadvisor.

Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which one is the highest rated.

1. The Red Lion Hotel, East Street, Fareham - 11 The eleventh best place to get fish and chips in Fareham and Gosport is The Red Lion Hotel. It has a 4 star rating on Tripadvisor from 421 reviews. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Bayside Cabin, Stokes Bay Road, Alverstoke - 10 Right next to Stokes Bay, Bayside Cabin has been named one of the best places to get fish and chips in Gosport and Fareham. It has a 4 star rating on Tripadvisor from 433 reviews. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar, Stokes Bay, Alverstoke, Gosport - 9 Gosport is home to many excellent places to get fish and chips, and Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar is one of them. It has a 4 star rating on Tripadvisor from 603 reviews, and a 2021 Travellers' Choice award. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. The Fishermans Rest, Mill Lane, Titchfield, Fareham - 8 Fareham is home to The Fishermans Rest, one of the best places to get fish and chips according to Tripadvisor. It has a 4 star rating on Tripadvisor from 1286 reviews. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales