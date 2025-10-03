The 12 best places to buy a hearty pie in Portsmouth according to our readers

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:11 BST

With Autumn now in full swing, it’s time to bring out the hearty food to warm you on a chilly day.

One of the choices you cant go wrong with (in my humble opinion) is a good pie. But where can you find the best one in the area?

We put out a request on social media to see where you think the best place is to get a pie in the city. You came back with a number of suggestions, be it from pubs, bakeries or butchers.

It is clear that Portsmouth is blessed with some great places for pie. To shorten the list, we have only included places that received more than one recommendation.

The full list of recommendations can be found here.

There were some places further afield from Portsmouth which have been included as a good pie is worth travelling for.

Here are the best places that serve pie in Portsmouth according to our readers.

1. Best pies in Portsmouth

Here are the best places that serve pie in Portsmouth according to our readers. | NW

Wheeler's Bakery in London Road, Hilsea, is popular for its cakes and sandwiches. Two of our readers rate their pies as the best in the city

2. Wheeler's Bakery

Wheeler's Bakery in London Road, Hilsea, is popular for its cakes and sandwiches. Two of our readers rate their pies as the best in the city Photo: Google Street View

Winnie's Sandwich and Cake Shop in Eastney Road was voted as having the best pies by two of our readers.

3. Winnie's Sandwich and Cake Shop

Winnie's Sandwich and Cake Shop in Eastney Road was voted as having the best pies by two of our readers. Photo: Google

Sheppards Butchers ltd, Drayton, also received two votes as the having the best pies in Portsmouth.

4. Sheppards Butchers ltd, Drayton

Sheppards Butchers ltd, Drayton, also received two votes as the having the best pies in Portsmouth. | Google Photo: Google

News you can trust since 1877
