These are the best pizza places in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Adobe Stock.

The 9 best pizza places in Portsmouth - according to Google reviews

HERE are some of the best places to pick up the perfect pizza, according to Google Reviews.

By Sophie Lewis
2 hours ago

Whether you are a fan of a deep pan, thin crust or multiple toppings, there is a huge number of pizza places across the Portsmouth area that can offer a delicious slice of your favourite takeaway.

These are the nine of the best places to grab a pizza in the area – according to Google reviews. Be sure to click through all the pages to make sure you have not missed a hidden gem.

1. Mamma Mia Pizzeria

Mamma Mia Pizzeria, in Fratton Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google with 82 reviews.

Photo: Google Street View

2. Arty's restaurant, Gosport

Arty's restaurant, in Weevil Lane, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google with 590 reviews.

Photo: Mike Cooter

3. Pizzalicious, Cosham

Pizzalicious, in Northern Road, was rated 4.5 out of 5 on Google with 83 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Copnor Grill

Copnor Grill, in Tangier Road, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Google with 158 reviews.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

