The 9 best pizza places in Portsmouth - according to Google reviews
HERE are some of the best places to pick up the perfect pizza, according to Google Reviews.
By Sophie Lewis
2 hours ago
Whether you are a fan of a deep pan, thin crust or multiple toppings, there is a huge number of pizza places across the Portsmouth area that can offer a delicious slice of your favourite takeaway.
MORE LIKE THIS: 17 pubs with real fires to keep you warm in the Portsmouth area, 11 best Chinese takeaways in Portsmouth
These are the nine of the best places to grab a pizza in the area – according to Google reviews. Be sure to click through all the pages to make sure you have not missed a hidden gem.
Page 1 of 3