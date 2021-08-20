Fish and chips are a British takeaway staple.

These are the 9 best places for fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

With the seafront on our doorstep, who sells the best fish and chips in Portsmouth?

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:44 am

Fish and chips are a British must-have when visiting the seafront or for a typical family takeaway. From cod, to salt and vinegar chips and mushy peas, everyone loves a chip supper after a long day.

If you fancy a fish and chips takeaway tonight, we've compiled together a list of some of the best fish and chips that you can get your hands on in Portsmouth.

1. The Crispy Cod, Southsea

The Crispy Cod, on Locksway Road, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 99 reviews on Google.

2. Plaice on the Hill, Waterlooville

Plaice on the Hill, on Purbrook Way, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 71 reviews on Google.

3. Renny's, Renny Road

Renny's, on Renny Road, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 74 reviews on Google.

4. Marine Fish Bar, Southsea

Marine Fish Bar, on Cumberland Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 58 reviews on Google.

