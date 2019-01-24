A SOUTHSEA pub will re-open tonight after being closed for nearly three weeks for refurbishment work.

The doors of the popular Victoria and Albert in Albert Road have been shut since January, Wednesday 2.

But the venue will welcome drinkers again from 5pm when it unveils an inside and outside transformation as part of a re-brand to become an O’Neill’s.

It will join the Irish-themed pub chain’s estate of more than 30 other branches across the country – including one in Winchester.

While the pints will be flowing tonight for a so-called ‘soft’ opening, the new-look pub will be hosting an official launch party on Friday, February 1.