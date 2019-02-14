I’m not sure if there is a touch of spring in the air or not but there are some daffodils just beginning to show themselves in my garden. And this week I saw the first of the season’s forced rhubarb in a restaurant kitchen.

Famous last words I’m sure, but maybe we can begin to think the winter is slowly slipping away and lighter, brighter days are ahead.

MirabeauClassic 2017, Ctes de Provence

With that in mind, here are a few wines to, if nothing else, at least to put us in the mood for some warmer spring days ahead.

Bird in Hand Sparkling Pinot Noir 2017, Adelaide Hills (Waitrose £11.99 on offer from £15.99 until February 19) is made by one of the most acclaimed wineries in the cool climate area of the Adelaide Hills.

The winery takes its name from one of the many gold mines that littered the area in the 1800s and this wine proves there is still gold to be found in ‘them, there hills’.

Made from 100 per cent pinot noir, this is a delicate pink, fizzy wine that’s lots of fun.

Wirra Wirra Church Block

There are soft, summer red fruits along with some red apple and citrus on the nose, followed by a lively, but soft palate with a delicate red fruit finish.

If you are still celebrating Valentine’s this weekend then this would make a great aperitif. It’s just so much more interesting than many of those bland Proseccos lining the shelves.

Staying with the rosé theme – and it is okay to drink rosé all year round, if you were wondering – Mirabeau Classic 2017, Côtes de Provence (Waitrose £11.99, Ocado £10.99) has appeared in this column before but it is the sort of wine you should keep a bottle of in the fridge all the time.

The estate was founded by British couple Stephen and Jeany Cronk and they have had amazing success over the past decade producing their range of Provence rosés.

Made from a blend of syrah, grenache and cinsault, this is very pale in colour with more of those red berries and a hint of orange zest on the nose, followed by a crisp palate with fresh acidity and a very satisfying, dry finish.

I’m not sure that Wirra Wirra Church Block 2016, McLaren Vale (Waitrose £13.49 and on offer from February 20 £9.99) actually qualifies as a spring wine but I tasted it at a wine event this week and it was one of those wines that always seems to deliver.

Named after the Wirra Wirra’s original vineyards which were situated next to the local church, this a classic blend of cabernet sauvignon and shiraz but with the addition of a little merlot.

It has plum and dark, ripe fruits, cedar and savoury notes on the nose, followed by silky tannins, more dark fruits and a plush, generous finish.

This is great value when on offer and would make a great partner to a mid-week lasagne or, if you can wait, it is perfect barbecue red wine.