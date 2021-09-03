The travel company has published its award winners for the 2021 Travellers' choice awards. These awards, which are announced annually, praise the best attractions, hotels and restaurants according to guest reviews.
This year, Portsmouth has made up 10 per cent of worldwide winners, with many local hotspots winning the prestigious award. Portsmouth also has 446 restaurants listed on the review website.
MORE: Travellers' Choice awards 2021: The best attractions in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor , The top 11 best takeaways in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews
Here are some of the best places to eat in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor.
Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if you can spot your favourite place to eat!
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.