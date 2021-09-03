The travel company has published its award winners for the 2021 Travellers' choice awards. These awards, which are announced annually, praise the best attractions, hotels and restaurants according to guest reviews.

This year, Portsmouth has made up 10 per cent of worldwide winners, with many local hotspots winning the prestigious award. Portsmouth also has 446 restaurants listed on the review website.

Here are some of the best places to eat in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if you can spot your favourite place to eat!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Maya,Southsea Maya, on Jubilee Terrace, has won the number one spot in Portsmouth this year on Tripadvisor. This Latin American food specialist is rated five stars with 82 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Huis, Southsea Belgium eatery, Huis, also won a Travellers' Choice award this year due to its quality food and vast selection of beers. Huis has a rating of 4.5 out of five with 465 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. The Ship Anson, Portsmouth The Ship Anson is located right on the doorstep of the Historic Dockyard and is a great pub for a quick bite to eat before visiting local Portsmouth attractions. This pub is rated 4.5 out of five with 628 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Trev Harman Photo Sales

4. Brewhouse and Kitchen, Southsea. Southsea Brewhouse and Kitchen, located near Southsea Common, is great for beer lovers and they serve amazing pub food. This watering hole was rated 4.5 out of five with 351 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: - Photo Sales