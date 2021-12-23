Turkey, bacon, chestnut and cabbage broth | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy

Turkey, bacon, chestnut and cabbage broth.

After last year I expect there will be bigger turkeys than ever.

I know our house will be brimming with people and the fridges will be full. Just remember to save the bones from the turkey so you can make this comforting broth for another day.

Ingredients (serves 4)Stock

1 roasted turkey carcass and the leg bones, chopped2 carrots roughly chopped; 2 onions roughly chopped1 leek split washes and chopped

1 bay leaf4 cloves garlic; 3 litres water for the broth1.5 litres turkey stock; 1 onion finely chopped4 cloves garlic sliced; 2 carrots sliced200g cavelo nero blanched cooled and chopped (or 1/4 savoy cabbage)200g cooked chestnuts; 8 rashers streaky smoked bacon sliced.

Method1. Heat a large saucepan and add a knob of butter. When it starts to bubble add the carrot and onion.

Cook until brown all over.

2. Now add the turkey bones and water. Put in the leek, bay and garlic and bring to a simmer.

Skim off any fat and simmer for 2 hours.

3. Strain the stock through a fine sieve.4. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan and add the bacon cook for four minutes - strain out some of the fat and then add the onion.

Cook for another 2 minutes.5. Add the stock and sliced garlic.6. Heat and simmer for 5 minutes and then add the carrots.

After 3 minutes add the cavelo nero and chestnuts.

Heat through and serve.